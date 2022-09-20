Half a ton of spoiled meat leads to the closure of a butcher’s shop in Funchal

A butcher shop located in the center of Funchal closed its doors this Monday, after an inspection by the Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE).

Following a complaint, ARAE seized about half a ton of spoiled meat at this establishment, and the inspectors identified the owner who immediately closed the space.

According to Luis Miguel Rosa, inspector of ARAE, several irregularities were detected in this space, namely lack of hygiene. “This started with a complaint where we carried out an assessment that resulted in a criminal prosecution”, said the inspector.

From Diário Notícias

