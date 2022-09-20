Municipality will not allow ‘abandonment’ of scooters in the city

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

During the European Mobility Week, the municipality of Funchal issued an alert for the correct use of public space, referring specifically to the case of scooters.

“Traffic on public roads is regulated. Scooters can circulate with the proper rules. Now, leaving them arbitrarily scattered around the city – which is intended to be more mobile, taking into account people with some physical disability – we will not allow this and we will act accordingly”, warned the mayor, Pedro Calado, at a time when the municipality defines strategy to improve mobility management and ensure greater road fluidity.

This idea was highlighted this afternoon, during the conference entitled ‘Sustainable Urban Mobility: technology at the service of the future!’, which took place in the Municipal Assembly Room.

“We want a developed, computerized city, prepared for new technologies”, said the mayor, explaining that the council asked for “the collaboration of several entities that are helping to define sustainability and mobility policies”.

From Diário Notícias

So how are they going to tackle this??? Underage people using them, going to fast, dangerous riding, and dumped everywhere. People have seen them up at Cabo Girão, do these things really get you that far??? Or are people taking them in cars to use in other places.???

Previous ArticleCâmara welcomes Lidl “with open arms”, but not at the Red Cross
Next ArticleHalf a ton of spoiled meat leads to the closure of a butcher’s shop in Funchal
Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. Trafic regulations exist, but what about the deafening noise from motorbikes and would be rally drivers? No attention to the suffocating pollution of dilapidated imported wrecks that are banned in EU cities?

    Reply

  2. Let me assume that these scooters contain the same technology as those in the U.K.

    1. The scooters contain telemetry trackers so the operating company know where every scooter is and the state of the battery (they have to change it when it gets low, and they need to find it to change the battery).

    2. The Scooters can be programmed to only operate in a designated area and will cease to operate once the boundary of that area is reached. (One obvious reason for random abandonment).

    3. The boundary areas are usually promulgated on the company website to show the limits of the area where they can be used.

    4. Once the user (in my area) has finished using the scooter, part of the procedure for taking it ‘Off Hire’ is to download a photo of where the scooter was left, to prove it was not left in a dangerous or inappropriate position (ie laying down across a pavement etc).

    Funchal appear to have designated places for the scooters to be left after use. What happens if the battery runs out before you can get to one of the designated places ?…

    I’m not pro or anti electric scooters, I probably wouldn’t use one. But they can in some circumstances replace a necessary car journey, so at least from that perspective they are more environmentally friendly.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: