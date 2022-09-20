Câmara welcomes Lidl “with open arms”, but not at the Red Cross

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A catch up on yesterday’s news, as I decided not to post as most like me would have been watching history unfold. 

The mayor of Funchal clarified today that he has nothing against the arrival of the Lidl supermarket chain to the Region.

“The Câmara has already licensed three Lidl projects, so the Câmara accepts and wants Lidl to come to Madeira. It is an economic group that we welcome with open arms, there is no doubt about that”, said Pedro Calado, this afternoon, on the sidelines of the conference on Sustainable Urban Mobility.

The mayor also clarified that the ‘lead’ of the municipality concerns only the location of the store, next to the Red Cross and explained the reasons.

From Diário Notícias

Previous ArticleRest in Peace
Next ArticleMunicipality will not allow ‘abandonment’ of scooters in the city
Tobi Hughes

9 Responses

  2. There was talk, many moons ago of a Lidl being built in Ponta do Sol, on the road to nowhere off the roundabout near the swimming pool. Not a favoured location by local big businesses I’m sure, due to lack of footfall. Business plans in other countries have proven people are prepared to drive to these kind of one stop shop locations if the price is right. I’m sure there will be “No industrial estates in Madeira” , but this location is ideal as it’s hidden from view

    Reply

    2. Following the examples of the USA, here in the UK we built out of town shopping centres and people were prepared to drive to them. Then we had internet shopping. Now we have towns where you find empty shops, smashed frontages, no footfall, vandalism, rough sleepers leaving their bedding in doorways and you can’t reverse it.

      Reply

  3. I would prefer not to see a Lidl or Aldi here in Madeira. In England they are renowned for selling near by sell date and out of date produce !
    Let’s keep to what we have – it’s enough !
    But if it has to be then the Ribera Brava idea of a location is a central point and plenty of space on the road through to
    Sao Vicente

    Reply

    1. With all the sharp eyed shoppers and Government Health Inspectors, do you really believe what you write in your first paragraph.

      Reply

  4. Unfortunately, Madeira is an island of monopolies. This stifles growth, keeps prices high, prevents evolution especially with eco measures and promotes political sway. It’s probably the reason the 5 or so families that own the majority of businesses do not want outside competition. Influence is power, power is money.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: