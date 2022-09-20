Câmara welcomes Lidl “with open arms”, but not at the Red Cross

A catch up on yesterday’s news, as I decided not to post as most like me would have been watching history unfold.

The mayor of Funchal clarified today that he has nothing against the arrival of the Lidl supermarket chain to the Region.

“The Câmara has already licensed three Lidl projects, so the Câmara accepts and wants Lidl to come to Madeira. It is an economic group that we welcome with open arms, there is no doubt about that”, said Pedro Calado, this afternoon, on the sidelines of the conference on Sustainable Urban Mobility.

The mayor also clarified that the ‘lead’ of the municipality concerns only the location of the store, next to the Red Cross and explained the reasons.

From Diário Notícias

