Easter Church Services (English language) 2025

Easter weekend is fast approaching, and we would like to summarise for readers those services being held in English in churches across the region this coming Easter weekend. Please follow the links to website/Facebook pages.

If we have missed any churches in this listing, our apologies, but please add your comments below and this listing may be amended accordingly.

Holy Trinity Church, Funchal

Holy Trinity Church, the Anglican Church in Funchal, Madeira

Maundy Thursday 17th April 6 pm

Good Friday 18th April 11 am

Easter Sunday 20th April 11 am

Church of the Son, Ponta do Sol

Church of the Son Facebook Page

Good Friday Joint Service, Friday 18th April 4 pm

(at Muthu Raga Hotel, Funchal with Funchal Baptist Church & International Church Madeira)

Easter Sunday 20th April 11 am – 12 am

Funchal Baptist Church, Funchal

Baptist Church of Funchal

Good Friday Joint Service, Friday 18th April 4 pm (see Church of the Son)

Easter Sunday 20th April 11 am

MIBC-Baptist Church, Funchal

MIBC-Baptist in Funchal

Easter Sunday 20th April 11 am

Christ’s Church, Funchal

Christ Church in Funchal

Good Friday 18th April 10.30 am

Easter Sunday 20th April 10.30 am

Chapel of Penha de França, Funchal

Chapel of Penha de França – Roman Catholic Church with English service

Easter Sunday 20th April 10 am

