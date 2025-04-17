Easter Church Services (English language) 2025

Easter weekend is fast approaching, and we would like to summarise for readers those services being held in English in churches across the region this coming Easter weekend. Please follow the links to website/Facebook pages.
If we have missed any churches in this listing, our apologies, but please add your comments below and this listing may be amended accordingly.
Holy Trinity Church, Funchal
Holy Trinity Church, the Anglican Church in Funchal, Madeira
Maundy Thursday 17th April 6 pm
Good Friday 18th April 11 am
Easter Sunday 20th April 11 am
Church of the Son, Ponta do Sol
Church of the Son Facebook Page
Good Friday Joint Service, Friday 18th April 4 pm
(at Muthu Raga Hotel, Funchal with Funchal Baptist Church & International Church Madeira)
Easter Sunday 20th April 11 am – 12 am
Funchal Baptist Church, Funchal
Good Friday Joint Service, Friday 18th April 4 pm (see Church of the Son)
Easter Sunday 20th April 11 am
MIBC-Baptist Church, Funchal
Easter Sunday 20th April 11 am
Christ’s Church, Funchal
Good Friday 18th April 10.30 am
Easter Sunday 20th April 10.30 am
Chapel of Penha de França, Funchal
Chapel of Penha de França – Roman Catholic Church with English service
Easter Sunday 20th April 10 am