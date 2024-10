The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) issued a warning this afternoon regarding periods of rain or showers, sometimes heavy, that are expected for tomorrow afternoon/early evening in Madeira.

This warning, which covers the period from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm, is valid for the south and north coasts, as well as for mountainous areas.

From Diário Notícias

