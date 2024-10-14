Passenger and crew member of the ship ‘Regal Princess’ were hospitalized in Madeira

A passenger and a crew member of the cruise ship ‘Regal Princess’, which stopped at the Port of Funchal last Sunday, ended up being admitted to a hospital in the Madeiran capital for health reasons.

From what JM was able to ascertain, the two individuals had been monitored by the ship’s clinical team before disembarking at the Funchal port infrastructure, with pre-hospital assistance on land, which was the responsibility of the Portuguese Red Cross, being carried out at different times.

The first evacuation took place at 8:00 am and involved a passenger with heart problems, who was taken to the Private Hospital of Madeira.

The second case concerns a member of the ship’s crew and occurred about an hour and a half later, due to the worsening of his health condition, which was affected by gastric problems.

The two men ended up being admitted to the emergency department of the hospital. The cruise ship, which arrived in Funchal shortly after 6:00 am, left the port at around 6:00 pm, heading for the island of Antigua, in the Caribbean.

The ‘Regal Princess’ docked in Madeira for a ten-hour stopover from Cobh, Ireland, carrying 4,724 people (3,388 passengers and 1,336 crew), according to information released by the Port Administration of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

From Jornal Madeira

