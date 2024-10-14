Rain causes flooding, landslides and clogs sluices in Funchal

The first heavy rains of October are causing problems in Funchal, early in the evening of this Monday, October 14th, having prompted firefighters to go out to deal with several incidents related to flooding, landslides and blocked sluices.

DIÁRIO understands that the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were mobilised to deal with a flood in a house in the Ribeira de João Gomes area, but no further details are known about the extent of the damage caused by the rains.

It should be noted that Madeira Island is under a yellow warning until 9pm today. The IPMA warning, the second most serious on a scale of four, indicates that there may be “periods of rain or showers, sometimes heavy”.

From Diário Notícias

