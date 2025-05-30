Jeep accident in Ponta do Pargo leaves seven victims

From Jornal Madeira

Seven victims are currently being rescued following a jeep skidding at Pedregal, in Ponta do Pargo.

It is not known exactly how serious the injuries of the seven people who are being rescued by firefighters using ropes and other equipment are, given that the vehicle left the road and fell several meters. Contacted by the newspaper, the commander of the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters said he could not provide further details as his team had not yet managed to reach the victims.

The president of the Regional Civil Protection Service, for his part, confirmed to the newspaper that there were seven victims of this incident, but he also did not know how serious the injuries were.

“Right now, the concern is to help people,” said Richard Marques. This is news to be updated.

