Court extinguishes coercive measures against defendants in ‘Ab Initio’ case

The Judicial Court of the District of Madeira decided to extinguish the coercive measures that involved government officials and the mayor of Calheta, in the process triggered in September last year and which even led to the arrest of eight people, who would later be released after the first judicial interrogation.

The newspaper found that the coercive measures applied to defendants Humberto Drumond and André Nóbrega, as well as to defendants Humberto Vasconcelos, Carlos Teles, Daniela Rodrigues, Cecília Aguiar and Paulo Santos, were declared extinct, since no charges were filed within the legal deadline for this purpose.

The only coercive measure that remains in force is that relating to the defendant Bruno Freitas, who remains prevented from exercising the functions of president of the Board of Directors of IASaúde.

From Jornal Madeira

