IX edition of the Cherry Blossom Route in Jardim da Serra

Next Sunday, April 27th, the 9th edition of the Cherry Blossom Route will take place in the parish of Jardim da Serra. The initiative will start at 3 pm at the Rotunda das Cerejeiras, located next to the Civic Center of the town.

For around 3 hours and 30 minutes, over an approximate distance of 5 km, participants will walk along paths and trails, where these typical fruit trees of Jardim da Serra still exist.

Along the way, hikers will have the opportunity to hear stories and legends that inhabit the places that make up this route, as well as the effects of climate change on the agricultural landscape.

The Cherry Blossom Route is organized by the Center for Sociocultural and Agroforestry Development and Innovation (CDISA) and has the support of the Regional Secretariat for Agriculture, the Municipal Council of Câmara de Lobos, the Parish of São Tiago, the Parish Council and the Casa do Povo do Jardim da Serra.

Participation in this event is free and does not require registration.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...