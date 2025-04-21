PSP inspects main tourist attractions in Madeira

The Public Security Police, in conjunction with the Institute for Nature Conservation and Forests, has been carrying out visibility policing at the main tourist attractions in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

According to the PSP Regional Command, the objective is to guarantee the flow of traffic and restrict illegal parking to places likely to cause less disruption, while government entities are seeking complementary solutions for better management of spaces.

“We are taking this opportunity to raise awareness among all those who visit these places so that they can plan their trips in advance, avoiding peak periods, using public transport and/or parking their vehicles properly so as not to cause disruption to traffic in general”, warn the police.

From Diário Notícias

