The Regional Health and Civil Protection Secretariat informs, through a press release, that all tests carried out on employees and users of the 34 Residential Establishments for the Elderly (ERPI) in the Autonomous Region of Madeira are negative.

“The last samples were collected on the 20th of May, at Lar de Gaula, Casa Sagrada Família and Refúgio São Vicente de Paulo, in a total of 113 people (73 users and 40 employees). The realization of covid-19 tests started on April 20, at the Lar Living Care of Câmara de Lobos, in a total of 110 people ”, he reveals.

The same statement said that “the strategy of tracking users most vulnerable to covid-19 continued and contemplated the 34 ERPIs distributed across 11 counties, including Lar do Porto Santo”.

He adds that, “on the 21st of May, the results of the last tests carried out on the previous day were received and are all negative, making a total of 2732 tests (1369 users and 1363 employees)”.

“In addition to the ERPIs, during this period it was also possible to carry out covid-19 tests on home helpers in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (580). The first 100 professionals assigned to the Madeira Social Security Institute in the municipality of Funchal were tested on 14 May and the last on 19 May ”, he maintains.

It should be noted that the performance of these tests to detect covid-19 is part of the regional strategy carried out by the Regional Government, through the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection.

