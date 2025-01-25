Poor visibility still affecting flights

Poor visibility still affecting flightsTobi Hughes·25th January 2025Madeira News Weather from my balcony. The weather has really turned nasty now with continuous rain, and basically pretty miserable. A number of flights are again try to land, after a few landed successfully in the last hour . Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related