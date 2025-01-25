Poor visibility still affecting flights

Weather from my balcony.

The weather has really turned nasty now with continuous rain, and basically pretty miserable.

A number of flights are again try to land, after a few landed successfully in the last hour .

  1. I’m on the BA flight, currently sitting on the tarmac in Faro. Just been told they’re flying us back to Gatwick tonight and attempting another trip to Madeira tomorrow. A weekend of flying… I hope I get the extra tier points! 😆🤪

    1. Oh dear Becky….I was wondering where you were. Obviously BA reckon it’s cheaper to return everyone to GTW than put you up in Faro for the night, then try again tomorrow….I just cant believe that. Ah well, C’est la vie…..it’s still dank and very much raining in Funchal. At least 3 diverted so far.
      Good luck tomorrow – wave when you get off the plane – the airport spotters will be transmitting from 9am and we’ll wave back 🤣
      Don’t forget to ask for extra points !!!

      1. Haha! Thanks Jean. It’s a lot of flying, but it’s one of those things. I’m quite enjoying listening to what all the other passengers would do… back-seat pilots 😅

