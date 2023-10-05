Temperatures could reach 33-34° This bank holiday

This Thursday, a holiday in Madeira, expect partly cloudy skies with high clouds. Forecasts from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) point to weak to moderate winds (up to 30 km/h) from the Eastern quadrant, sometimes being strong (up to 40 km/h) in the highlands.

When it comes to temperature, we remind you of the weather warnings in force for today, when a rise in temperature is expected, and the coming days.

The warnings issued by IPMA point to the persistence of high maximum temperature values, leading to a yellow warning for hot weather on the North coast until 6 pm next Saturday, October 7th; on the south coast, there is an orange warning until 11pm this Thursday, changing to yellow in the following hours, remaining that way until 6pm on Saturday; in Porto Santo, the yellow warning is also in force until 6 pm on Saturday; In the mountainous regions of the island of Madeira, the warning will be orange until 11 pm on Friday.

The ultraviolet index will be high, being 7 in Madeira and 6 in Porto Santo.

In Funchal, expect partially cloudy skies with high clouds and weak to moderate winds (up to 30 km/h) from the East quadrant. A small rise in temperature is also expected here.

As for the state of the sea, on the North coast, expect waves in the North quadrant measuring 1 to 1.5 meters. on the south coast, waves will be less than 1 meter. The sea water temperature will be around 25/26ºC.

