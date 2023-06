Fireworks from Switzerland and France were the winners of the Madeira International Fireworks Contest at the Festival do Atlântico 2023.

The company ‘La Pirotecnica SAGL di Colombo’, representing Switzerland, which presented the theme “Icons – Legends of Rock”, in the performance on June 17, won the “Atlantic Trophy”, in the jury’s choice. In turn, “Brezac Artífices”, representing France, with the theme “The 5th Element” on June 3rd, won the “Madeira Trophy. So Tua”, in the public vote.

