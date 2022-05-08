Residents complain of ‘chaos’ next to Levada da Serra in Camacha

There are residents in the vicinity of Levada da Serra do Faial, on the site of Vale Paraíso, in Camacha, complaining about the “chaos” in traffic in that area. At issue is the entrance to this pedestrian route, which is full of buses and tourist vehicles, conditioning and even preventing the passage of residents.

The DIÁRIO has images showing the number of buses that are in the place, some stopped, waiting for the arrival of tourists, next to the ‘Moisés’ Bar. One resident reports that it is very similar to “the chaos that also occurs in Pico do Areeiro and Ribeiro Frio”.

The Levada da Serra do Faial starts at Choupana, in the high areas of Funchal, extending to Vale Paraíso, in Camacha, for a total of 6.2 kilometers, taking between 3 and 4 hours to be covered.

From Diário Notícias

This will be the same story in many areas of the island, also mentioned is Ribeiro Frio, Pico do Areeiro, for sure Seixal beach can also be added to this as well as places in Santana also.

The dangers on the Levadas are evident also with videos on social media showing the amount of people on the 25 Fontes walk in Rabaçal, with no control whatsoever on these popular walks.

