To the relief of the passenger after over two hours in the skies over Madeira, the flight from Madrid eventually landed along with another flight from Ponta Delgada.

Jet2 Leeds and BA Heathrow, both diverted to Porto Santo.

Fingers crossed they can try and get passengers over in time for the Flower Festival.

The Jet2 Leeds flight is active again on flight radar, do looks like it’s heading back to Madeira very soon.

