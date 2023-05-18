Dry Madeira, but rain on way.

This year, precipitation values ​​reached the lowest levels of the last 62 years, IPMA delegate Victor Pior reveals to the Journal. Despite this, he dismisses the idea that we are facing a period of drought, although he recognizes that the last 70 days “were dry”, especially the month of April, “the hottest since 1961”.

As a rule Madeira copes very well without rain, and can do for much longer periods of time.

This week saw our first rain for several weeks in most areas, and into next week more is forecast.

Much of the north coast and mountainous areas had a good soaking from rain on Tuesday as shown in the table below.

Next week we will see a lot more unsettled weather, with all places getting rain.

