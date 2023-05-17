TOURISTS WALKING TO THE VIEWPOINT BECAUSE OF WILD PARKING

This Wednesday morning brought difficulties for tour bus drivers who travel through different tourist attractions, especially in the Ponta de São Lourenço area. Tourists had to walk to the Ponta do Rosto viewpoint.

Intense traffic made circulation practically impossible at times, and in other cases, totally impeding, as evidenced by a photo sent by a reader. The chaotic situation at the Ponta do Rosto viewpoint, in Ponta de São Lourenço, directly affected bus drivers, as well as tourists hoping to visit places of interest in the region. Congestion due to “wild parking” and lack of traffic flow caused delays and frustrations among professionals and visitors, undermining the tourist experience.

From Jornal Madeira

I’m really glad I don’t have to go near any of these tourist hot-spot at the moment. The amount of cars, buses and coaches in these areas is horrible, and not a nice experience if you are a new visitor to the island.

I thought it would get better with time after covid, but obviously not yet.

All the tourist buses and vans cause enough problems as well, all heading to the same place at the same time each day….

Like this: Like Loading...