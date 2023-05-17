On the 18th of May, the museums under the tutelage of the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, through the Regional Directorate for Culture (SRTC/DRC), mark, as usual, International Museum Day, with free admission and various activities.

The program of initiatives covers spaces located in five municipalities of Madeira, namely: Quinta das Cruzes Museum, João Carlos Abreu Universe of Memories, Frederico de Freitas House-Museum, Madeira Photography Museum – Vicente’s Atelier, Quinta Magnólia – Cultural Centre, Torre do Captain – Santo Amaro Museum and History Center (Funchal), Ethnographic Museum of Madeira (Ribeira Brava), MUDAS.Museum of Contemporary Art of Madeira (Calheta), Solar do Aposento (São Vicente) and Solar de São Cristóvão (Machico).

Discover the program in full:

Quinta das Cruzes Museum

The Museum will be open from 10:00 to 17:30

Opening of the exhibition “Flowers and Fruits of Madeira. Selection of engravings and watercolors from the 19th century”, at 10 am. A workshop on “The flowers in my garden” will be held at 10 am, offering an educational exploration of the exhibition.

There will also be a visit to the exhibition “Flowers and Fruits of Madeira. Selection of engravings and watercolors from the 19th century” at 3:30 pm.

Universe of Memories João Carlos Abreu

Guided tours every 30 minutes, the first at 10 am and the last at 4 pm.

Frederico de Freitas House-Museum

The House-Museum will be open from 10am to 7.30pm, with free admission. Throughout the day, there are several guided tours to Casa da Calçada and Casa dos Azulejos.

Under the designation “A thousand and one collections”, guided visits to Casa da Calçada take place. These visits take place at 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm and 6 pm and last 45 minutes.

“Brillos e Harmonias” designates guided visits to Casa dos Azulejos. These views take place at 11:45 am, 1:45 pm, 3:45 pm and 6:45 pm and also last 45 minutes.

Madeira Photography Museum – Atelier Vicente’s

The Madeira Photography Museum will be open from 10 am to 10 pm and throughout the International Museum Day, guided tours, cinema and studio photographs will take place. The Museum Cafeteria will be open throughout the day.

Guided tours

There are five guided tours, with a minimum of 5 participants and a maximum of 30.

Visits take place at 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, 18:00 and 19:30, prior registration is required by calling 291 145 325.

studio photographs

Photo sessions are planned in the 19th century studio at 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. Those interested will have to register at the museum shop on the same day or by calling 291 145 325.

Movie theater

On this day, the Museum offers a novelty in the Multimedia Room, a tourist documentary about the island of Madeira that the Madeira Tourism Delegation commissioned from “Produtora Cinematográfica Francisco de Castro”, and which was directed by António Escudeiro (1933-2018).

Quinta Magnolia – Cultural Center

On May 18, the Cultural Center promotes the conference “Music to humanize health care”, at 10 am in the auditorium. The speaker of this conference is João da Graça Henriques Carneiro, a psychiatrist at the Psychiatry Unit of the Portuguese Institute of Oncology.

Captain’s Tower – Museum and Historic Center of Santo Amaro

The Captain’s Tower promotes guided tours under the theme “Knowing the History of the Nucleus” from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Madeira Ethnographic Museum

The Museum promotes the Lecture “MEZINHAS para não azougar” in the Garden of the Museum, from 10 am to 1 pm for the general public. The speaker of this lecture is Natália Gonçalves Silva, from the Regional Directorate for Agriculture and Rural Development, who will present the theme of the use of plants in traditional medicine, with a practical component, which will focus on the existing species in the Garden of Aromatic and Medicinal Plants from the museum.

MUDAS.Museum of Contemporary Art of Madeira

Throughout the day, MUDAS promotes three initiatives aimed at different audiences, where it makes the Museum and the exhibitions available to the public known.

Visit to the workshop: “A morning at the museum”, at 9:30 am, aimed at pre-school children.

Thematic visit: Heritage under construction (a collection), at 10 am, for the general public.

Open conversation by the exhibitions on display, at 3 pm, for the general public.

The three activities are free, but registration is required by calling 291820900 or by email: seedlings@madeira.gov.pt

Manor House

Solar do Aposento is open from 10am to 5.30pm with guided tours of the built space, the collections on display in the Solar and the evocative exhibition by artist Alie Sousa, on display in the temporary exhibition space.

Solar de São Cristóvão

Solar de São Cristóvão is open for extended hours from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 1:30 pm to 9:30 pm. At 7 pm, the Monthly Mass takes place in the Chapel of the Manor, followed in this space, at 8 pm, by the ‘Recital of Madeiran Chordophones’, by students of the Conservatory Professional School of Arts of Madeira, Eng.º Luiz Peter Clode, with the directed by Roberto Moniz.

