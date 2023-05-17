500 enrolled in the Porto Santo Nature Trail

On the 20th and 21st of May, the island of Porto Santo will host the 13th edition of the ‘Porto Santo Nature Trail’, an event organized by the Athletics Association of the Autonomous Region of Madeira in partnership with the Municipality of Porto Santo.

“The race has about 500 registered and it is expected that the golden island will receive more than 1,000 people, who will visit the island thanks to this great trail event”, announces the organization in a statement.

It should be noted that the “trail running event includes three events that can be scored for the Madeira Trail Circuit 2022/23 ranking: the Porto Santo Nature Trail, a 46.20 km event, the Porto Santo Trail (24.80 km) and the Porto Santo Mini Trail (8 km)”.

AARAM also informs that the Secretariat of the event will operate from today until Friday, May 19, at its headquarters at Estádio de Câmara de Lobos, in Sítio do Carmo.

“The ‘Porto Santo Nature Trail’ leaves for the road on Saturday at 8:00 am, while the Porto Santo Trail starts at 10:00 am and the Porto Santo Mini Trail at 11:00 am”, explains AARAM, which adds that “on Sunday the Porto Santo Kids Trail will take place, an event for children and beginners, which will start at 11:00 am.

