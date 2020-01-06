A plane from Jersey (50 245), operated by the French airline ASL, landed at Madeira Airport at 9:10 pm after circling around Santa Cruz due to an abnormality in the flaps, an extending part of the wings of the plane that is essential for approaching aircraft on takeoffs and landings.

This malfunction led to the prevention mechanism that is filed for such incidents, with the Madeira Airport Fire Department and SANAS being promptly requested for this purpose.

Contacted by DIÁRIO, the airport information office neither confirmed nor denied what happened, but ensures that all the crew and passengers were “well” after landing.

Taken from Diário Notícias