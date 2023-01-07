MADEIRA WINE HAS A NEW PROMOTIONAL VIDEO

A new Madeira Wine promotion video was shown yesterday afternoon, on the stage on Avenida Arriaga, during a cocktail tasting event with the most famous drink in the Region.

Humberto Vasconcelos, regional secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, praised the work of all the entities involved in the production of Madeira Wine, from winegrowers to producers.

The event, promoted by the Institute of Wine, Embroidery and Crafts of Madeira (IVBAM), was part of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

