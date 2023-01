A body was found this Saturday morning, allegedly already in a state of decomposition, at the Miradouro de São Sebastião, in Ribeira Brava.

According to the newspaper, it was a cleaning team, which was working on a plot of land nearby, that found the body.

Information is still scarce, but JM knows that the firefighters were not called. The case is under the jurisdiction of the PSP.

