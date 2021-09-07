  • Home
Jascha Hardenberg, the 28-year-old German tourist went missing on the 29th December 2020 in the Rabaçal area. If you remember the story, he called his friend around 2 pm that day to say he was lost, his friend only alerted authorities 5 hours later that evening. It’s believed he was wearing a red jacket. The last we heard of this story was that it had been passed to the Judiciary Police who confirmed they have taken control of the case of the mysterious disappearance of the young man, and it is being looked at as a suspected crime. Searches were stopped after 2 days by the authorities in Madeira.

 

Missing Polish Tourist, Michal Kozek 35 years old, and an experienced trail runner went missing on the 7th July 2021.

He has never been found despite great efforts from his brother who came to search for him, traveling up to 80 km a day. Michal went missing in the western mountain zone between Porto Moniz and Calheta.

Searches by local authorities were suspended after 2 days, and they had used all the means possible, with Dogs, drones, thermal images, and nothing had been found.

 

 

 

And now at the moment searches continue for the French tourist Benoit Way, who went missing on Wednesday, September 1st but authorities in Madeira were only notified through the french embassy on Saturday 4th September.

Benoit is 35 years old and an experienced Hiker, his last photo posted was in the Queimadas area at the Caldeirão Verde waterfall on September 1st, but it’s believed he was spotted in Ponta Delgada. Searches are now taking place in the high areas of Ponta Delgada.

Benoit was using a tent for camping, so has a fair bit of equipment with him.

 

 

3 Fit Healthy Men, who seem to be experienced in Running and Hiking, disappear without a trace, no clothing found or spotted, all with backpacks, one we know also was wearing a bright red jacket. How is this possible, even if they have all fallen and died, I find it hard to believe with all the trees and vegetation, nothing broke the fall of any of them, for the possibility of them being spotted.

I know searches continue for the French lad, as there are still some clues to follow and different areas where he may have reached, but no one has seen him???

 

 

 

Tobi Hughes

10 Responses

  1. Rita olga duarte Reply

    Very strange they go missing like that,hope they find them alive …🙏🌴🏞🌴🏡

  2. Maurice Reed Reply

    Reminds me of that recent case of the English woman who went waking in the Pyrenees whilst her partner was not too far away. She too was highly experienced and it took months before her remains were found.

    The moral of these tales is you never go alone. You should be in groups of three or more. One has an accident then one other waits and another goes for help. People should be told of your intended route so the authorities at least have a clue as to where you may be. If you get a phone signal then call in and give an update as to where you are.

  3. Joshua Reply

    I believe there is something very scary going on here on the island…
    They were all alone and an easy target?

  5. Robin Reply

    This is very strange indeed. Were there in the past also missing cases like this Toby? Crime rate is very low on Madeira because it is an island. You can not escape. I can believe that it is easy to disappear on the island and especially in the small villages. You see almost nobody. Perhaps lost in sea by falling?! People who are experienced in hiking and walking and we see it all the time on your website make pictures and videos of nature and their stunts like I shall call it. Using drones. Is there no possibilty to check their data from the website like youtube to track their stay at the moment when they used internet to put the videos and photos online? I’m not familiar with the equipment that Portuguese police have but I guess that Scotland Yard for example have the people, skills and equipment to track them or am I wrong? If a crime happened on the island will the Madeiran government ask England or France for help in cases like this? Also there are a lot of guides on the island who know the levadas walks from inside as outside. The government or Police can ask them to take a search too. They know places where it is very hard to walk or where it is possible the stay low for a while I guess. I was also like Maurice Reed thinking about that woman who disappeared and a year later found. These hikers who are missing are not the type that booked a hotel or guest house to stay I assume.

  6. Linda Reply

    Very mysterious. Hard to say if it’s crime or accident. One would think with the use of dogs, thermal imaging, and many searchers, SOMETHING would turn up. I hate that professional searches were stopped after just 2 days. Really, using a GPS tracking device that can automatically send your whereabouts to several of your designated contacts seems like a very good idea. I have an emergency personal locator beacon, but I have to activate it if in trouble. I’m planning to get a tracker that automatically messages certain contacts of mine; will even let them know if there has been no motion for a period of time. Worth the investment.

  7. Jane Reply

    The disappearance of the German tourist has always bothered me . I don’t want to speculate but something felt very suspect to me . I certainly don’t feel like that about the 2 others for some reason .

  8. Robin Reply

    I really don’t understand why the authorities quit their searches always after 2 days. Not enough manpower to keep the hope alive? The German is indeed a strange story. Only after 5 hours that his friend calls the alarm. Perhaps very far thinking and I don’t know how the situation was during Covid. Especially for the people on the island having no income I assume. Killed for money or for equipment that they can sell for money to buy food?! I know this is very far fetched but in hard times people can do strange things.

