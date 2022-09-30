Ship ‘Ocean Majesty’ closes September calls

This morning the cruise ship ‘Ocean Majesty’ arrived at the port of Funchal, a vessel that despite belonging to a Greek company, Majestic International Cruises, is registered at MAR – Madeira International Ship Registry, flying the Portuguese flag. and the reference to it on the hull.

Built and completed at the end of 1965 and launched in 1966, the ship has already had several names and has been registered in several maritime districts, from Spain to Cyprus, Greece and now, since 2003, in MAR. It has already undergone several renovations, the most profound between 1990 and 1994, but the most recent was in 2008, according to the company.

It has capacity for 535 passengers (621 at maximum capacity) and served by 257 crew members, and can therefore be considered a small ship, as it measures 135 meters in length and almost 20 meters in width.

A ship without those usual services on the giant ships, but which still has a casino and ‘duty free’ shops, lots of relaxation space and 185 of the 274 cabins with balcony and sea view.

It docked this morning, at 7:00 am, at Molhe da Pontinha. Coming from Vila do Porto, Santa Maria Island, Azores, he will stay until around 3 pm, when he will head to Malaga, in the Mediterranean.

Tomorrow, the high season begins at the Port of Funchal, with two calls out of the 32 planned for this month at this port, with three of these ships also calling at the Port of Porto Santo. In practice, the Port of Funchal will have, in October, the average of one stopover per day.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...