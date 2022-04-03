Madeira under Orange warning from Midday

The heavy rain warning that had been issued for Madeira went up to orange. According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, the warning covers the southern coast of the Region and is in effect between 12 pm this Sunday and 6 pm tomorrow, Monday, with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Mountain regions are also under orange warning between 12:00 and 18:00 today.

The North coast and Porto Santo are under yellow warning until 9 pm this Sunday, with a forecast of sometimes heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

