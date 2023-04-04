At least 3 flights diverted.

The strong wind that is felt on the island of Madeira has already caused three flights to divert from Madeira Airport on the afternoon of this Tuesday, April 4th.

This is a TAP flight, departing from Lisbon and with an initial forecast of landing on Madeiran soil at 3.15 pm, which was redirected to Porto Santo Airport, and the air link between Germany and Funchal, operated by TUI, which it was similarly diverted to the neighboring island.

Another Ryanair flight from Lisbon, scheduled to land on the Santa Cruz runway at 2 pm, was routed to Porto Santo.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere has issued a yellow warning for strong winds in Madeira until tomorrow, April 5th.

The national meteorological service points to strong wind from the north quadrant with gusts of up to 75 km/h on the north and south coast of the island and up to 95 km/h in the mountainous regions.

Looking at flight radar there are still a number of flights waiting for the opportunity to land.

From Diário Notícias

