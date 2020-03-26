Some relatives of passengers who arrived from Lisbon are waiting outside the Arrivals Terminal for their relatives. This is the case of a couple from the Estreito de Câmara de Lobos waiting for their daughter, a young student at the University of Aveiro, to come through.

Aware that their daughter will be sent to Quinta do Lorde Resort where to stay in social confinement, for now, they brought some items – a guitar and a bag – to (try) to deliver to the 18 year old. They wait patiently for the young woman.