Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s companion, took advantage of the good weather in Madeira, where she has been since the beginning of March, to stroll through the streets of Funchal with the youngest children of the Madeiran star, the twins Eva and Mateo, as well like Alana Martina.

Georgina was accompanied by a security guard and one of the nannies who work for the family. The tour was carried out in accordance with the recommendations of the authorities, maintaining the proper safety distance between each of them.

From DN