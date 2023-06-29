ATMOSPHERIC DUST HITS MADEIRA

After the extreme heat that has been felt in the Region during the last few days, yesterday the sky was full of dust that “looks like fog, but it’s not”.

Victor Prior, director of the Funchal Meteorological Observatory of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, has just revealed that they are, in fact, dust from the atmosphere that arises through the low humidity that is being felt in various parts of the Region.

Throughout the South Coast, the percentage is around 30% and in the mountainous regions 20%. Only on the north coast of the island is there a higher level of humidity.

When asked about the forecasts for Madeira, Victor Prior revealed that the “situation is about to improve”. It is expected that the maximum temperature will no longer exceed 32 degrees throughout today. For the next few days, 28 – 29 degrees are expected.

Like this: Like Loading...