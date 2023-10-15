New outbreak of forest fire early this evening in the Campanário mountains

A new fire broke out in the early evening of this Sunday in a forest area in the mountains of the parish of Campanário. The Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol have already been called to intervene at the scene.

At this moment, this must be the only active fire outbreak in Madeira, since, at 7:30 pm, the report from the Regional Civil Protection Service indicated that “all fire outbreaks” were “in the aftermath and active surveillance phase, in the municipalities of Calheta, Ribeira Brava, Câmara de Lobos and Porto Moniz”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...