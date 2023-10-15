New outbreak of forest fire early this evening in the Campanário mountains

A new fire broke out in the early evening of this Sunday in a forest area in the mountains of the parish of Campanário. The Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol have already been called to intervene at the scene.

At this moment, this must be the only active fire outbreak in Madeira, since, at 7:30 pm, the report from the Regional Civil Protection Service indicated that “all fire outbreaks” were “in the aftermath and active surveillance phase, in the municipalities of Calheta, Ribeira Brava, Câmara de Lobos and Porto Moniz”.

From Diário Notícias

 

 

  1. Tobi as frequent visitors to this most beautiful of islands we can only sit here in England horror-stricken watching the events of the past week – and commend you on your assiduous reporting as the disaster unfolded.

    We can only hope that in time nature will enable the land to recover. However in the meantime do you know at this stage if there are any fundraising initiatives set up to help all those who have been affected by these terrible fires?

    I am sure that all friends and followers would be more than willing to contribute to help the wonderful people who make us so welcome to recover from this awful tragedy.

    Peter & Julie Ludlam

    Reply

