All fire outbreaks in the aftermath and active surveillance phase

The fires that affected the municipalities of Calheta, Ribeira Brava, Câmara de Lobos and Porto Moniz are all in the aftermath and active surveillance phase, according to a note sent by the Regional Civil Protection Service.

55 firefighters from all Corporations are committed, with the support of a further 45 professionals from IFCN, IP-RAM, GNR, PSP and Armed Forces, assisted by 14 firefighting vehicles and 20 support and logistics vehicles.

Reinforcing surveillance and patrolling actions in the south and west of Madeira are also the Armed Forces and the National Republican Guard (GNR).

From Diário Notícias

