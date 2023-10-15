Fire in Jardim da Serra considered extinguished and under active surveillance

The fire that raged since Friday in Jardim da Serra was declared extinguished this morning, with the corporations returning to their barracks.

On the ground, according to DIÁRIO, only a few elements remained to maintain active surveillance, avoiding relights.

On site from the first hour, the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters returned to the barracks at 7:00 am, leaving only one team and one vehicle on site. The rest of the personnel are now having a well-deserved rest, as are all the firefighters and other operators on the ground, in a fight that lasted more than 24 hours.

Apparently the fire did not reach houses or material assets, unfortunately consuming a lot of forest and bush.

The helicopter is also already in the air, and we don’t know if it is heading to Jardim da Serra or Calheta, where we found out that the fire will be under control, but not yet considered extinguished.

In Porto Moniz the aftermath phase continues.

