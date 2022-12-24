IPMA issues new warning for heavy rain until the 26th in Madeira and Porto Santo

Due to forecasts of heavy rain for Christmas Day, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) issued a yellow warning for the islands of Madeira and Porto Santo, which will be in force between 3 pm on the 25th of December and 3 pm on the 26th.

According to the IPMA, “periods of rain or showers are expected, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms”.

It should be noted that the entire coast of the island of Madeira, as well as the mountainous regions, was already under a yellow warning, also due to precipitation, from 6 pm this Saturday, the 24th, until midnight on the 25th.

According to statements by Victor Prior, IPMA regional delegate, to TSF-Madeira, it is also expected that on the 25th and 26th of December the temperature will drop by around 3ºC to 4ºC, both in the coastal regions and in the mountainous regions.

The new notice will, as mentioned, also cover Porto Santo.

The ‘bad weather’ is due to the “approach and passage of a cold frontal surface” through the archipelago, which could bring some snow at higher levels.

From Diário Notícias

