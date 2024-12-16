Market Night will be traditional, with Christmas music, family gatherings and safety

The market night on December 23rd will be exclusively traditional in nature, returning to its roots.

The mayor presented the plan prepared for a night that welcomes thousands of people downtown.

It will be the consolidation of the traditional event with its own Security plan for tonight, said Cristina Pedra.

“We will have nothing other than Christmas carols, alluding to Christmas and for families”. In terms of performances, they are guaranteed by the singing brotherhood in the fish square, from 11 pm to midnight, and groups on the streets from 7 pm to 11 pm”.

Cristina Barbosa will perform on an outdoor stage, followed by a DJ who will play Christmas music.

In terms of the security plan, there are 142 active personnel and 18 resources, such as ambulances and fire engines.

Regarding the occupation of public space, in Fernão de Ornelas, for example, there will be 20 stalls, and in Rua D. Carlos and in front of Casa da Luz, there will be 9 pine tree vendors, starting on the 15th. In total, there will be 53 stalls on the surrounding streets.

It should be noted that on the local authority’s website, a platform will be available with updated information about stalls, tree-lined areas and available parking spaces, and the mayor also appealed to Madeirans to use public parks and, preferably, buses.

It should also be noted that the local authority’s budget for the market night is 57 thousand euros.

