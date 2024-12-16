Albuquerque launches the idea of ​​building a second airport

“It may be a crazy idea,” he said, but gave the example of the Canary Islands. “We have to consider this idea for the future, because it is not an unreasonable idea.”

“We have finally achieved one of our major objectives”. It was with a sense of relief that the President of the Regional Government reacted to the new equipment – the LIDAR system and X-Band Radar – which are now available at Madeira airport.

Miguel Albuquerque thanked the Government of the Republic represented by the Secretary of State for Infrastructure for its collaboration in presenting the new Turbulence and Wind Shear Detection and Alert System.

The initiative, the result of an investment of 3.5 million euros by NAV Portugal, marks a significant advance in the airport’s operational safety.

This high-tech system, contracted to DTN Services and Systems Spain, was developed with the aim of strengthening the capacity to monitor and respond to adverse weather conditions that challenge approach and landing in Madeira’s infrastructure. Its implementation is one of the measures proposed by the Madeira Airport Working Group.

Now the challenge is to change the wind limit challenges: “If we alternate 3 we can make 80% of the divergent flights viable”.

Build a second airport

Finally, he said that a new airport in the West zone must be considered to meet demand:

11 Responses

  1. I wonder if the new Turbulence and Wind Shear Detection and Alert System will be able to cope with all the hot air coming out of Albuquerque?

    Reply

  3. I consider the idea of a second airport is madness. The existing airport has enormous available capacity, and for a lot less expenditure it could be improved substantially with additional improvements to facilitate landing takeoff, perhaps with autopilot facilities

    Reply

  4. With talk already about “over tourism” and complaints about overcrowded roads, house price and rental inflation, how on earth would destroying a huge area at the western end of the island and spending tens of millions to build a new airport help the local economy? This is just another example of political megalomania where certain individuals think they own the entire island and can exploit it for the enrichment of themselves and their friends at the expense not just of taxpayers but the islands natural resources.

    Reply

    1. Well said! Does he want Madeira to be overrun with tourists, even more hire cars, ruining the beauty of the island that attracted people here in the first place?

      Reply

      1. Hi Tobi
        The Roman term(s) of “pane e circo”, bread & circus entertainmen, seems to be rather popular with him. And even that, in bad taste entwined deeply into the thread of some of our untouchable corrupt Parlimentarians.

        Mr. M. Albequerque, must stop distracting the people and start leading a consortium to build & renew fair contract(s) for an interlinked MARACONESIA route(s) of RO-RO (roll-on, roll-off) cargo-vehicle ferries, daily/weekly, 24/7 between:
        Spain – Portugal – Marocco – Cabo Verde – Canarias – Azores e Madeira.

        TOGETHER WE CAN ACHIEVE MORE!

        NOW, is a very good moment to do so, as FIFA has just awarded the 2030 world cup to Portugal, Spain and Marocco.This joined MARACONESIA venture will reduce shared costs, improve our island & choice of travel, improve relationships, shared knowledge with Interpol, Customs & Immigrations, market trades and the traditional way of discovery – by sea. But most importantly, it puts us back on the global ‘carta’ arena, For Lusitânia, has a vast Atlantic ocean territory to cover & protect!

        “de populo ad populum” – from the people, to the people..

        Reply

  5. I just checked the date and it’s Dec 16th as seeing this item Ithought maybe it was April 1st!!! 😁😁

    Reply

  6. There is definately a need for the Albuquerque International Airport Madeira provided New Mexico will agree. An underground connection would be handy and solve many of the traffic jams. And all paid by the EU infrastructure fund.

    Reply

  7. Why can’t he use this money to build a overground train system that goes around the island to prevent one day Madeira getting heavy traffic? A system were people can catch the train every 10min.

    Reply

  8. His financial benefactors/masters must be salivating over the huge potential profits that would be generated from constructing a new airport and the necessary surrounding infrastructure, roads, etc.

    Reply

