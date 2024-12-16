Albuquerque launches the idea of ​​building a second airport

Desperate to stay in power.

Below From Diário Notícias

“It may be a crazy idea,” he said, but gave the example of the Canary Islands. “We have to consider this idea for the future, because it is not an unreasonable idea.”

“We have finally achieved one of our major objectives”. It was with a sense of relief that the President of the Regional Government reacted to the new equipment – the LIDAR system and X-Band Radar – which are now available at Madeira airport.

Miguel Albuquerque thanked the Government of the Republic represented by the Secretary of State for Infrastructure for its collaboration in presenting the new Turbulence and Wind Shear Detection and Alert System.

The initiative, the result of an investment of 3.5 million euros by NAV Portugal, marks a significant advance in the airport’s operational safety.

This high-tech system, contracted to DTN Services and Systems Spain, was developed with the aim of strengthening the capacity to monitor and respond to adverse weather conditions that challenge approach and landing in Madeira’s infrastructure. Its implementation is one of the measures proposed by the Madeira Airport Working Group.

Now the challenge is to change the wind limit challenges: “If we alternate 3 we can make 80% of the divergent flights viable”.

Build a second airport

Finally, he said that a new airport in the West zone must be considered to meet demand:

