DIRECT CONNECTIONS BETWEEN BOSTON AND TORONTO AND MADEIRA START IN JUNE

The Administration of SATA – Azores Airlines recently announced, in Madeira, that it will maintain the direct flight New York – Funchal throughout the year, which “has been a success”, and that two new direct flights will be launched next summer (from June to September), one from Boston and one from Toronto.

This will “improve and diversify” the Region’s offer for a “market with great potential and high income” which is the North American, said this Saturday Miguel Albuquerque, president of the Regional Government, on the sidelines of the inauguration of Studios by Aqua Natura Hotels , in Porto Moniz.

The leader of the regional executive highlighted that the operation with New York “has been going very well”, and recalled that the connection with Toronto was being made with a stopover in the Azores and will become direct from June 2024.

From Jornal Madeira

