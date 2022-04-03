PJ investigates origin of warehouse fire in São Martinho

The Judiciary Police is investigating the origin of the fire that consumed the Pingo Doce warehouse, in São Martinho, on Saturday night.

Some inspectors were at the scene to investigate the causes of the fire, but apparently there is no suspicion of crime.

During the night, several firefighters were at the scene to control the fire, which was declared extinct this morning.

Next to the warehouse there is also a prevention team with a fire-fighting vehicle.

I’m guessing there is going to be a shortage of products in Pingo Doce stores in the coming days maybe even weeks, let’s hope Continente don’t jump in and inflate prices.

Thanks to Robin Crane who sent the photos and short videos.

