Video shows fire in Calheta

Video shows fire in CalhetaTobi Hughes6th May 20200 viewsMadeiraNews Story0 Comments0 views 1 A fire broke out last night in Calheta, between Prazeres and Maloeira, and consumed some bush and part of a forested area. In the fight against the flames, which appeared at 9:25 pm, there were three elements from the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, with the support of two fire fighting vehicles. The firefighters were at the scene for more than three hours, having returned to the barracks at 1:10 am. In this same area a fire occurred last Sunday, which was extinguished by the same corporation. Share On