CLOSED PROMENADE OF PRAIA FORMOSA FOLLOWING THE FALL OF STONES

The fall of stones this afternoon on the promenade of Praia Formosa, led to the intervention of Firefighters. Now, it is known, this route is closed.

The Municipal Civil Protection and the Metropolitan Development Society inform that the Promenade of Praia Formosa is closed as a precaution, in a place where there were small detachments of materials and land, and to verify the occurrence and respective cleaning.

They ask for understanding and compliance with the restrictions placed, in order to guarantee the safety of people.

From Jornal Madeira

