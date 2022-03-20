Cascata dos Anjos deserves ‘prominence’ from Microsoft

The Microsoft team chose the Anjos waterfall, in Ponta do Sol, to feature among one of the Windows 10 background images.

In 2019, the village of Ponta do Sol – which welcomes thousands of digital nomads – was one of the portraits chosen for this operating system. On its Facebook page, the municipality showed how proud it was that Ponta do Sol was appearing on many computers on the planet.

“Being in front of the eyes of people all over the planet fills us with pride. Our village of Ponta do Sol is one of the background images chosen for Windows 10 and these days it has appeared on many computers”, then described the municipality.

The famous and picturesque waterfall on Estrada Regional 101 is a must for anyone visiting the Region.

From Diário Notícias

