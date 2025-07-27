The number one problem in Madeira

There is also a petition to go along with it, which can unfortunately only be signed by residents and needs 7000 signatures. Here is the petition: https://peticaopublica.com/pview.aspx?pi=2025MadeiraAnimals

  1. Well the laws are in place they are just not enforced. Just contact the GNR they have a dept that deals with these problems!

  2. I guess we could argue if this problem is really number one, but it is indeed a serious problem. Unfair to the dogs, unfair to the community. As the video and petition make clear, there needs to be a groundswell of concern and displeasure expressed by a large number of residents.

  3. At least most of The younger generation
    Understand and
    They seem to be more aware of the problems

    The uneducated older generation especially in the countryside are the biggest problem…there old traditions keeping animals chained up or locked in cages
    And disgusting conditions

    These people before any court procedures take place ..that have been caught abusing. Pets
    should be named and ashamed so the population know who they are .

    The embarrassment should at least prevent
    Less bad treatment of pets and animals…
    From others not wanting that kind of publicity

  4. Portugal and Spain (islands included) have a historically different relationship to dogs than us northern Europeans, Americans, etc. I hate to pop your balloon, but your little out of touch video will not change the situation. I am a dog lover and a dog owner, but I am not going to come into a country where my countrymen’s presence has made housing prices soar, has crowded the highways, and polluted the air, where we park wherever we want like we are some privileged elitists, and where we arrogantly throw our garbage and toilet paper along the beautiful trails that have been loved by the locals for 100’s of years. The situation with the chains up and abused dogs is horrible. It is also tragic in India, China, Korea, Miranmar, and other countries I’ve visited. Just adopt as many dogs as you are able. The housing situation is extremely serious and the low wages are also extremely serious, where human beings lives are effected. These are monumentally more serious problems, my friend. And you should also avoid telling people how they should comment. That is a manipulation tactic and many of us are not fond of manipulation.

