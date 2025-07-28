Casa das Noivas Fabric Shop

Thanks to Angela Cleary for another great article

Entering Casa das Noivas, from the noisy, bustling Rua Dr Fernão Ornelas, in Funchal is like passing through a magic portal to a different age and a multi-sensory experience.

At first your eyes need to adjust from the bright sunshine. Then, as you stand at the entrance, you immediately feel a sense of peace and calm in this tranquil space. You become aware of the unmistakable aroma of luxurious fabrics and decades of tending to the needs of discerning Madeiran clients.

Only then, after this initial sensory encounter, do you notice the rainbow of colourful fabrics of all types to suit every occasion.

This small fabric shop has been open for business for 80 years under two generations of the same family. The current owner, Mr Ricardo Joao Machado took over the business from his father Mr Joao Machado.

Cristina, who has worked at the store for four years, met me with a warm, welcoming smile and proudly showed me some of the wonderful fabrics available to purchase; pulling out bolts of brightly coloured cloth which were stacked, floor to ceiling, on wide wooden shelves.

Traditional Madeiran Fabrics:

First were the brightly coloured traditional materials made exclusively for Madeira. Cristina explained:

“This material is very popular as it’s reversible and incredibly hard-wearing. It’s purchased by our Madeiran folklore dancers and flower-sellers to make their traditional costumes.”

Cristina explained that Madeiran people like to purchase this cheerful yet practical fabric to make tablecloths and throws to cover furniture in their homes. Tourists also like to buy it as a special souvenir of their visit to the island.

There are many emigrants from Madeira who have travelled across the world to start new lives.

Cristina smiled: “They take Madeira with them in their hearts! Some have established small folklore groups to keep a link with their homeland. These groups are very strong especially in UK, the Channel Island of Jersey (where there are two groups), Switzerland, Canada and as far away as Australia! Members of the groups buy our traditional materials for their costumes which they wear to keep the Madeiran customs and traditions alive even celebrating festive holidays such Madeira Day on July 1st.”

Miraculous Tablecloths:

“This is one of our very best sellers,” said Cristina. She explained that the fabric is laser-printed with brightly coloured designs depicting fruits and vegetables. “People use this material for everyday tablecloths because it’s absolutely amazing! It’s so durable. They tend to buy a range of designs as they retain their colour for an incredibly long time” explained Cristina. “We have a lady who bought one of our tablecloths 70 years ago and it still looks as good as new!”

Cristina gave me the following useful tip: “If there are stains which are difficult to remove, just add bleach! The stains vanish but the print is completely unaffected!” She laughed as she recalled: “We have one customer from Germany who has three young children. He buys a collection of these tablecloths each year when he visits Madeira on holiday, He told me that the children’s coke and ice cream stains come out in the wash, but the print remains as good as new! He must have many tablecloths by now. It’s possible his friends and neighbours are also receiving them as presents!” she laughed.

Romantic Bridal Brocades and Laces:

As their name suggests, the shop began life focusing on bridal wear and even today they still stock an incredible range of beautiful fabrics to make the wedding day so very special.

“We source our fabrics from top fashion houses in Spain and Italy” explained Cristina.

She showed me a dazzling selection of delicate lace fabrics in cream and white all showcasing the amazing workmanship of their creators. Some were embellished with a multitude of sequins each one reflecting light with every movement of the fabric. Heavier, rich brocades and sensuous pure silks completed the wide selection of bridal wear.

The primary religion of Madeira is Roman Catholic and First Holy Communion is another very special event which families like to celebrate in a big way! This event takes place when the children are in third grade, so they are about 8 or 9 years of age.

The ceremonies are always held at the end of May and the beginning of June.

Cristina showed me another range of delicate lace fabrics and smiled:

“The girls dress up like small brides”

Cristina showed me pictures on her mobile phone taken of a friend’s daughter on the day of her First Communion. Her white lace dress looked beautiful in the Madeiran sunshine as she posed and twirled happily for her family to admire.

Bags and Aprons: A must-have souvenir

Made from the traditional Madeiran fabric the aprons and bags are best sellers.

Cristina explained why these items are so popular with locals and visitors:

“They are reusable and last for many years, so they also help the environment. The bags come in a variety of materials and are zipped, so they are also very practical, keeping everything safe and secure”.

Linen: A multi-faceted fabric:

The shop boasts a wide range of colourful linens, so practical to wear in the hot weather. However, Cristina also showed me a selection of the very best linens in cream and white which are imported from Belgium. Cristina also showed me a combination of Linen and cotton which is one of their most expensive materials currently priced at 85 Euros a metre.

Some materials are bought by locals who live in the countryside and mountains. People like to use the fabric’s design as a template to embroider or crochet colourful tablecloths and runners and hand towels, which not only showcase their skill but look beautiful. They use them at home or give them as presents for friends and family.

As I reluctantly took my leave of this amazing shop, I asked Cristina how the recent upheavals in the world have impacted the business. She explained that several factors have reduced the number of customers.

“In the past, people enjoyed buying expensive fabrics to make luxury garments. However, Covid was a major problem and now there is inflation, so people are more careful about spending their money, preferring to focus on basic, essential materials or buying more expensive fabrics only for very special occasions”.

Despite these problems, Cristina’s warm smile brightens as she explains why she loves her work:

“I love the materials we stock, and I enjoy meeting people. I like to help them when they need advice on which material would be best for a certain style of garment, and they leave the shop happy!”

