MPT regrets that emergency vehicle has been immobilized due to lack of registration for more than 4 months

The municipal deputy elected by the Partido da Terra (MPT), Valter Rodrigues, makes public what he says is “an extremely serious situation”, which, in fact, “has been denounced by several citizens and members of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters (BVM) corporation itself”.

In a statement, it says that the issue at hand is the mountain rescue vehicle, acquired as part of the Funchal City Council’s Participatory Budget, which has been “immobilized and without a license plate since March 26, 2025”.

“This vehicle, a Ford Ranger equipped for mountain rescue operations and difficult-to-access areas, was the result of a public investment legitimized by the citizens’ vote within the scope of the Participatory Budget. Four months after the vehicle was delivered to the corporation, it has still not been possible to put it into service for the public, due to an unacceptable game of push-and-pull between those responsible for its legalization and operation,” criticizes Valter Rodrigues.

This situation reveals, in his opinion, “not only a lack of institutional coordination, but also a profound disregard for the public interest, jeopardizing the effectiveness of Civil Protection and the very right to safety of the populations of the city of Funchal and the Autonomous Region of Madeira”.

And it continues: “According to article 112 of the Highway Code (Decree-Law no. 114/94), all motor vehicles must have valid registration to circulate on public roads. Violation of this precept, in addition to constituting a serious offence under the terms of article 130, prevents the legal circulation and use of the vehicle in rescue operations, even in emergencies.”

“Even more serious,” he says, “this vehicle, being intended for operational Civil Protection purposes, must be covered by the provisions of Law No. 32/2007, which establishes the legal regime for fire brigades, namely the duty to guarantee adequate and functional operational resources.”

Valter Rodrigues states that “if this inaction continues, not only will the waste of public investment be perpetuated, but citizens’ right to safety and protection in emergency situations will also be compromised.”

The MPT, through its municipal deputy, demands “urgent clarification from the Funchal City Council on the reasons for the lack of registration and operation of the vehicle; immediate assignment of registration and legalization of the vehicle, with accountability of those involved in the process; full respect for the deliberations of the Participatory Budget, a democratic instrument for citizen involvement and, finally, determination of political and administrative responsibilities for the unjustified paralysis of an essential resource for helping people.”

The deputy says he reaffirms his commitment “to transparency, efficiency and the defense of the public good.”

“We will not accept that emergency resources paid for with public funds and validated by the population are left to rot in workshops due to sheer inertia or institutional incompetence,” he concludes.

Like this: Like Loading...