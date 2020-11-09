Today there are 9 new positive cases to report in the Region.

These are 7 imported cases (4 from Poland, 1 from the United Kingdom, 1 from Venezuela, and 1 from the Reg. Centro of Portugal) and 2 cases of local transmission.

Regarding the 2 cases of local transmission confirmed today, they are associated with close contacts of recently identified positive cases, which were already being monitored by the health authorities.

It should be noted that, in the context of the epidemiological investigation of the remaining positive cases previously identified, tests of covid-19 are ongoing, without, so far, other positive cases having been identified.

Today there are 10 more recovered cases to report. The region now accounts for 342 recovered cases of covid-19, with 2 deaths now associated with COVID-19 in RAM.

From Jornal Madeira