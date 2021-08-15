The maximum temperature recorded today in sea water in Funchal is also a record for the year.

This afternoon the sea water in Funchal rose to an enviable 25.8 ºC, recorded by the wave buoy located near the Port of Funchal.

Yesterday the maximum temperature of the sea water had already risen to 24.7 ºC, at 16:00, the highest value registered so far this year. Just over 24 hours later, the record was significantly overthrown by ‘warming up’ more than 1.1°C compared to yesterday. Today (until 18:00) the water temperature varied between 23.1 ºC, at 03:00, and 25.8 ºC, at 18:00.

From Diário Notícias