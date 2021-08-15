The Regional Directorate of Health reported today 42 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM, so the region now counts 10730 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 7 imported cases (4 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Region, 2 from the UK and 1 from Russia) and 35 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now 24 more recovered cases to report. The RAM now counts 10,340 cases recovered from COVID-19. There are 315 active cases, of which 57 are imported cases and 258 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 9 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (8 in Polyvalent Units and 1 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 71 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

From Jornal Madeira