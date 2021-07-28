The Regional Secretary for Equipment and Infrastructures, Pedro Fino, visited today the reconstruction work of Regional Road 218, in the section between Pico das Pedras/Achada do Teixeira.

The government official said that “the good pace at which the works are being carried out makes it possible to expect completion in about a month, well before the period initially foreseen for this project”.

Pedro Fino recalls that “the reconstruction of the section of Regional Road 218, between Pico das Pedras and Achada do Teixeira, is another very important work for the safety, comfort and mobility of the population of the municipality of Santana, but also for tourists and visitors who use it frequently to access Pico Ruivo, one of the most frequented tourist spots on the island of Madeira”.

“The conservation and maintenance of the Regional Roads, in order to guarantee standards of comfort and road safety, are a strategic objective of the Regional Government, and in which we will continue to invest, always for the benefit of the population and those who visit us”, he concluded.

The Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure, through the Regional Directorate of Roads, started the reconstruction of the ER 218, in the section between Pico das Pedras and Achada do Teixeira, in December 2020. Representing a total investment of 3 ,4 million euros, and financed by the Law of Means, this intervention had an initially foreseen period of 15 months. This deadline will be brought forward, as mentioned by the Regional Secretary during the visit.

The work consists of improving the current conditions of road circulation, by carrying out work to prevent the fall of stones and blocks on the road and improving the crossing of water lines.

Work will be carried out over an approximate length of five kilometers, essentially corresponding to the stabilization of slopes, paving, introduction/reconstruction of longitudinal and transversal drainage elements, installation of signaling and safety equipment.

