Pedro Calado admitted today that the restrictive measures imposed in the Region could be eased from next week.

The vice-president of the Regional Government thus confirmed what the JM has advanced this weekend, that from next Monday the executive can mitigate the measures, although he has not committed himself to changing the curfew.

Calado justified that the announcement will fall to the president of the Regional Government.

From Jornal Madeira

Let’s really hope so. No reason for it not to be eased.